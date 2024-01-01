Hiren Joshi

Founder & CEO, Bee Online Communication Pvt Ltd

Hiren Joshi has 10 years of experience in the digital eco-system . He is known for his tenacity & passion towards building, marketing & monetizing digital brands. Hiren has serviced more than 500+ brands and helped them grow their business. Some of the brands include Philips, Baskin Robbins , Sahara India and many more. This young digital marketer believes in spreading his knowledge by teaching aspiring digital enthusiasts.