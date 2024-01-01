Hiren Panchal
Co-founder and director, Litmus Branding
Hiren Panchal is the co-founder of Litmus Branding, India’s growing Advertising and Digital Branding Agency. He has a strong, multi-faced experience of 22 years in the areas of branding, advertising, marketing, designing and project management. With sound expertise in brand establishment, he has helped strengthen the brand assets for clients like Coca Cola, Payson Petroleum, India Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur, Haldiram's, Sabi Foods, Almeer Saudi, IRU, and many more.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Gen Z Loves Clean Packaging: Here's What Branding Machinists Need To Know About Next Generation Of Branding
Here's how Generation Z end users are steering brands towards sustainable development.
Paramount Enablers for Rebranding
The definition of rebranding stands individual for every organization; from updating a font for a product logo, to re-conceptualizing your brand's story
How to Manage Marketing on a Low Budget
Smart, targeted marketing will give you the greatest return on investment while minimizing your spend
Building and Scaling a Branding Business
In a world where smartphone attention spans are measured in fractions of a second, strong branding is vital to the success of any business
In the Age of Sensory Overload, How Can Brands Define Their Identity?
It is important, more than ever, for brands to look beyond the vanilla branding tactics and focus on brand ideals and genuineness with customers