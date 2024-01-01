Huzaifa Shehabi

COO, Saifee Hospital

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

Towards Digital India: Why Hospitals Should Become Innovation Centres

The primary area where hospitals should look to maximize their expertise is in using technology in telemedicine

News and Trends

How High Should Your Expectations be from the Union Budget 2018

With the tax on insurance rising from 15% to 18%, health and pure life insurance should be considered essential and exempted from taxation

More Authors You Might Like