Ipsita Mathur
With a keen interest in the field of technology and entrepreneurship, Ipsita is a correspondent who writes in growth stories and strategies.
The Body Electric: An Audacious Gambit to Reclaim Our Health from a System That Forgot Us
Diagnostic errors, as researchers from Johns Hopkins have alarmingly noted, contribute to nearly 800,000 deaths or permanent disabilities annually in the U.S. alone. Globally, the toll is in the millions.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Which Micro SUV Offers Better Value in 2025?
Both vehicles have unique traits that cater to the different needs of customers at different price points. This article compares the features of both micro SUVs to see which gives you better value.
A Rising Contender in Employee Mobility
In the wake of BluSmart's abrupt exit, Voler Car demonstrated remarkable operational agility by swiftly onboarding drivers and corporate clients.
Setting the Standard for a Superior Trading Experience
With 15 years of excellence, XM continues to provide traders with the tools and conditions needed to thrive in dynamic financial markets
Bootstrapped Indian Startup Innovating Treatment for Eczema, Itch & Beyond
Discover the Inspiring Story of How One Man's Battle with Eczema Sparked the Next Big Dermocosmetics Breakthrough
Impact of Rising Inflation on Health Insurance Premiums and Standardised Healthcare Costs
Rising inflation is increasing healthcare costs, directly impacting the affordability of health insurance premiums. Medical services, treatments, and hospital expenses have become costlier, leading to higher premiums for policyholders.