Jaspal Sabharwal

Co-Founder, TagTaste Foods Pvt. Limited

Jaspal invests in and works with mission-driven entrepreneurs, companies, and teams who combine technology and human touch to deliver amazing consumer products and services. After 26 years of leadership experience in the consumer domain, Jaspal has joined hands with some of the world’s best minds and brands in the food and beverages domain to build a marketplace for food related capabilities, powered by trend-analytics and ethnography, the platform has been named TagTaste and is expected to be fully operational by February, 2017.