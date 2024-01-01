Jay Prakash Shukla
Founder - Nysaa Retail Private Limited (1-India Family Mart)
As the founder and CEO of 1-India Family Mart, Mr. Shukla sets the vision of the company and provides strategic direction and leadership to the 1 India Family mart retail businesses covering several verticals such as merchandise, Human resource, IT and Business expansion.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
De-mystifying Value Retail in the Indian Context
Value retail does not mean that consumers have to compromise in terms of the shopping experience, ambience and customer service