Jayanta Bose

Bio

Jayanta is a seasoned writer with coverage expertise in the fields of business leadership, mentoring, and success stories.

Latest

Finance

Rise of Crypto Giants: Why Failure is Not an Option

Innovation in crypto, led by WazirX, opened doors for millions of people, including those from small towns and rural areas, who had never had access to the world of digital assets.

News and Trends

In Israel, Deep-Tech Investment Sets Stage for Healthcare Innovation Boon

The convergence of biology, artificial intelligence, and engineering is driving advancements that could redefine patient care and health systems worldwide.

News and Trends

Nurturing Startups With Expertise, Investment, and Vision

Gilad Krein began his successful career as a digital marketing entrepreneur. Now, he has transitioned to the role of an investor, imparting his wisdom through helpful advice to others so they can achieve their dreams.

Leadership

Driving Innovation in Startups through Technology and Strategic Leadership

With his strategic guidance and wealth of experience, Shireesh helps startups navigate challenges such as scaling operations, integrating AI, and transforming traditional business models.

News and Trends

How to Apply for an Instant Personal Loan Online: Process and Benefits

In this article, we'll guide you through the steps of applying for a personal loan online, discuss its benefits, and share useful tips to ensure a smooth application process.

News and Trends

FLOTUS Meets Blockchain: Melania Trump's Meme Coin and The Fusion of Fashion with Crypto

Following the November election results, President Trump and the First Lady have both launched into crypto personally, celebrating the minting of their meme coins.

More Authors You Might Like

More Latest Content

Loading...