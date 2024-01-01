Jeet Narayan Singh

Co-founder of LIFEASY

Jeet Narayan Singh is the co-founder of LIFEASY, India’s leading on-demand home service provider in Delhi-NCR. 

Jeet began his career with Conax , leading security solution provider and led and took the Teleport Business in NSTPL to new heights & scale. He was instrumental in developing the JAINHITS distribution network across India in a very short span of time.

He brings rich expertise in Sales & Business Development, Corporate Strategy, Business Strategy and P&L Management. Looking for a new challenge after successfully scaling business in past assignments, Jeet started his entrepreneurial journey with Lifeasy. 

Jeet is a trendsetter and has a passion for making Lifeasy as one of the most popular on-demand home services platforms in India. He is committed to providing predictable delightful experience to customers every time.

Jeet has over 14 years of experience in Satellite Communication, Media & Broadcasting Distribution, Teleport and Satellite TV Channel Industry.

Jeet is an Electronics & Telecommunication Engineer and holds a degree from Pune Electronics

