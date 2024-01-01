Jinen Dedhia

Co-Founder & MD, DronaHQ

Jinen heads Sales, Finance and Operations at DronaHQ. He is a passionate techie and is constantly evolving DronaHQ features and solutions to address enterprise customer needs. Prior to co-founding DronaHQ, Jinen was with Wipro Technologies where he worked on wireless VOIP technologies, VOIP switches, IVRs, anti-vishing solutions and m-ticketing among other technologies.

Jinen is a computer engineer from Sardar Patel College of Engineering, Mumbai. He enjoys playing chess and table tennis.