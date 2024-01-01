Jinen Dedhia
Co-Founder & MD, DronaHQ
Jinen heads Sales, Finance and Operations at DronaHQ. He is a passionate techie and is constantly evolving DronaHQ features and solutions to address enterprise customer needs. Prior to co-founding DronaHQ, Jinen was with Wipro Technologies where he worked on wireless VOIP technologies, VOIP switches, IVRs, anti-vishing solutions and m-ticketing among other technologies.
Jinen is a computer engineer from Sardar Patel College of Engineering, Mumbai. He enjoys playing chess and table tennis.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How to Address Operational Challenges of Your Organization With Enterprise Mobility
Explore how micro apps and app refactoring can help overcome the operational challenges of large-scale organizations