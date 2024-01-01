Joby Joseph
Joby Joseph is the Founder & CEO of Freshersworld.com. He is a pass out of IIM Bangalore and has been active as an entrepreneur for the last 10 years. An engineering graduate, Joby has worked with Wipro Technologies and CGI.
