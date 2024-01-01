John Spence
Chairman and Founder at Karma Group
Karma is the inspiration of British-born John Spence, one of the world’s most respected trail-blazers and free-thinkers in the fields of travel and entertainment. Not many winners of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, after all, admit to a youth playing in punk bands, wearing a plastic bin liner.
