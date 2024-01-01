Co-Founder and CEO, Blueleaf Cyberspace

Joseph Rasquinha is the CEO and Co-Founder of Blueleaf Cyberspace. His company offers SaaS (Software as a Service) products which are a combination of different Apps and a powerful entreprise system and have multiple clients in B2B industries from retail, real estate, financial services, hospitality, aviation, and education.

Dr.Joseph had a degree in Economics. He then went to St. Andrews and completed a Post Graduate Diploma in Management and a Ph.D in Economics by the age of 26. By 28, he had editied 2 books, written multiple articles, and did a 2 years stint as a lecturer at St. Andrews School of Management, ranked the best management school in UK in 2018. From 28-35, he worked for a 100 million dollar German trading firm in China, Singapore and India. At 35, he became an entrepreneur and in the last 15 years has been created in over 7 companies and 15 products, some of which failed, some of which did well and were sold, and some of which were acquired. He has also published over 40 articles in various mediums and mentors entrepreneurs and students in a number of various non-profit associations.

Dr. Joseph has worked extensively across the HR domain. Another startup he co-founded. “Truemen Management Consultants” was the 1st consultancy firm in the world to get a SIX-SIGMA certification in recruitment. They are also the “world’s youngest HR company” to receive an ISO 9001:2000 certification, having achieved it in just 19 months since incorporation from TUV.

Dr. Joseph has also written 2 books in Health Economics published by John Wiley & Sons