Kapil Bahl
Principal, Centric Brand Advisors
Kapil Behl is the principal of Centric Brand Advisors. Centric Brand Advisors was established to help firms grow faster than their competitors. Led by industry experts, the firm offers high quality advice based on decades of CXO level experience and sectoral knowledge.
Latest
Can a Business Plan Defeat the Fear of the Unknown?
For a first time entrepreneur, a detailed, fact-driven business plan helps in taking 'go - no go' decisions, because it helps dispel ambiguity
