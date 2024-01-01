Kapil Gupta.
CEO - Shella Consultants
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
#5 Things to Keep in Mind while Recruiting Millennial
One needs to be really mindful while dealing with Millennials as it is extremely important to channelise their energy in the right direction by understanding their potential
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-