Karthik Ramaiah

Co-Founder, Kobster

Karthik Ramaiah is the Co-founder of Kobster.com, a B2B e-procurement company based out of Chennai. He has around a decade of experience in leadership, Web Development, Customer & Investor relations and Business Management roles.  

An alumnus of SRM University, Ramaiah co-founded this company along with two other friends 6 years ago. He has been instrumental in starting new verticals to drive the Company’s revenue growth by imbibing tech tools to make sourcing for corporate supplies an easy and reliable task. He shares the common dream of the company to change the way Indian corporates shop through State of the Art Technology and first of its kind professional service.  He envisions building Kobster as India’s finest Business to Business (B2B) procurement company.

 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

Impact of Technology on E-Commerce Industry

Technology is the root and base of E-commerce, right from its origin to each and every development that is happening on daily basis in the industry

Growth Strategies

Centralized Procurement will Drive the Future of B2B Procurement Industry

Here's how procurement gain some of the undoubted benefits of aggregation and transparency

More Authors You Might Like