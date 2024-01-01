Katie Embry

Content writer, Email Data Group

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

3 Fixes for better Performance Reviews in 2017

According to Gallup, About 37% employees in the United States work from home, accounting for two days every month.

Growth Strategies

Email Marketing: How It Evolved & Where It Stands

Email as a marketing platform started way back in 1978.

Technology

5 Tips on Designing Email Templates for Campaigns

Email marketing is just not a marketing platform, it is a platform also for the designers.

Growth Strategies

4 Techniques of Personalizing Your Email Marketing Campaign

Personalize your email campaigns in a way that all the needs of targeted recipients are addressed.

Social Media

4 Ways To Increase Business Deliverables With Pokémon GO

If you offer players a station to recharge while they are out chasing Pokémons, you could be building a great business.

Growth Strategies

Top 5 Way To Merge Blogging With Email Marketing

Make this effective concoction of email marketing and blogging easy and more result-driven.

More Authors You Might Like