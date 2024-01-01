Kazim Rizvi

Founding Director, The Dialogue

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

Why the New E-Commerce Policy Needs a Re-Look

This framework can incentivise the players to perform in the ecosystem while addressing important issues

Technology

The Importance of Data in Artificial Intelligence

For us to allow AI to progress we need to encourage easier access to cross-border data flows

More Authors You Might Like