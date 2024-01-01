Trainer, CBT Nuggets

An IT veteran for nearly three decades, CBT Nuggets trainer Keith Barker has multiple IT certifications including Cisco CCIE Routing and Switching, Cisco CCIE Security, Cisco CCDP, Brocade BCNP, (ISC)2 CISSP, CompTIA Network+ and Security+, VMware VCP5-DCV, Palo Alto CNSE, and Check Point CCSA. Keith has authored numerous technical books and articles, including Cisco Press certification guide books.