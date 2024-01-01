Keith Barker

Trainer, CBT Nuggets

An IT veteran for nearly three decades, CBT Nuggets trainer Keith Barker has multiple IT certifications including Cisco CCIE Routing and Switching, Cisco CCIE Security, Cisco CCDP, Brocade BCNP, (ISC)2 CISSP, CompTIA Network+ and Security+, VMware VCP5-DCV, Palo Alto CNSE, and Check Point CCSA. Keith has authored numerous technical books and articles, including Cisco Press certification guide books.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

8 Steps Entrepreneur Can Take To Improve Cyber Security

If your business and data are secure, so is your future!

More Authors You Might Like