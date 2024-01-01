Khushboo Jain
COO and Co-founder, ImpactGuru.com
Latest
Why Every Entrepreneur Needs a Mentor
Having a mentor helps you stay ahead of the market and opens your business model to new ideas
9 Essentials For Entrepreneurs To Keep Pace With Changing Business Needs
Surviving, and even thriving in this environment is possible, but only if you and your organization work hard at staying ahead of the curve.
8 Tips For Entrepreneurs To Fight Uncertainty In Their Life
Ways to put things in perspective in order to be able to deal with Ambiguity effectively
What's Holding Back Women Entrepreneurs?
Women themselves need to take the onus for representing their own sex in business domains by becoming more participatory, daring, and by being unafraid to aim high
