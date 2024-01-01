Khushhal Kaushik

Founder, and CEO, Lisianthus Tech

Latest

Technology

Cyber Security Becoming a Critical Component Of National Security

Given defence and security initiatives are mostly conceptualized and led at the level of the national governments, they inevitably and organically become a critical component of national security

Technology

Cybersecurity Trends That Will Dominate the Market in 2020-21

The single biggest trend that is likely to see traction, also partly due to COVID-19, is an accelerated shift to cloud technologies and the associated security systems and services

