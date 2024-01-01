Kiran Kalakuntala

Founder & CEO, eKincare

Kiran K Kalakuntla is a seasoned product marketing professional with an outstanding track record of designing, developing and bringing complex technologies to market including world’s first 3D smartphone.

With a decade of a successful marketing career in North America to his credit, Kiran hit upon the idea of starting eKincare during his stay in the US when he found it difficult to get access to any information on his parent’s health who were in India.