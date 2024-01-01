Co- Founder, Taiki

Krish Nayak is the co-Founder of Taiki. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in Marketing in UK. Before starting Taiki, he worked in Data science and analytics. Taiki will be his first entry into the food business. He believes that his learnings on the numerous food trips and global experiences will add to his venture. He likes to travel to specifically explore different culture and cuisines and playing tennis in his leisure time.