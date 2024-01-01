Kumar Abhishek
Founder and CEO, ToneTag
Kumar Abhishek is the Founder and CEO of ToneTag, the first company to enable contactless payment acceptance on EDC machines using sound waves. Kumar helms the company’s strategy and its software development. Driven by his desire to find technological solutions to encourage financial inclusion and improve the digital payments space, Kumar was instrumental in the company’s development of a software-only product that offers the interoperability and frictionless transactional capacity of cash.
Latest
How Voice Technology Is Reshaping the Retail Experience For Consumers And Merchants
Voice payments could be the revolution that boosts customer experience, satisfaction and revenue, all at the same time
How Voice-based Payments Are Changing the Face Of the Payments Sector
As cashless transactions increase, the industry's responsibility to promote inclusivity has taken on greater importance
Technology in the Payments Space: Trends for 2019 and Beyond
Digital payments are projected to contribute all of 15per cent to the country's GDP by the year 2020
Sound Wave Technology is Poised to Democratize the Digital Payments Industry in India
Sound Wave technology has the potential to truly disrupt, optimize, and democratize the digital payments ecosystem
