Maggie Georgopoulos
Author, 'Up the Ladder in a Skirt: Solidifying Your Leadership, One Bold Step at a Time'
Maggie is the Leading Global authority on career development for women in male dominated industries. She is the author of the upcoming book, Up the Ladder in a Skirt: Solidifying Your Leadership, One Bold Step at a Time, which is hailed as the book for women in challenging roles globally.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Why Well-being, Wellness and Mental Well-being Should Be Part of Your Daily Dialogue
As a small business operator you should build well-being into your business processes.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-