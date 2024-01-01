Mahesh Nair

Founder, Picsdream

Mahesh is the Founder of Picsdream - a platform for photographers and videographers to share, showcase and monetise their art!

Latest

Technology

Why Startups Need To Keep Up With Innovation

Some of the biggest advantages any business can derive from innovation

Growth Strategies

Why Is Branding Crucial For Startups

This year a certain reality check has been observed in the investor-startup relationship.

