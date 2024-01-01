Mahesh Singhi

Founder & MD, Singhi Advisors

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

HR Will Have a Pivotal Role To Play In Making Organizations Future-ready

The appropriate HR leaders can assist in putting your business and people in a future-ready state

News and Trends

Analyzing the Big Privatization Push Of the Modi Government

The government will maintain a bare minimum presence in strategic public sector units. This is being seen as part of an aggressive reform push by the government to put the economy on the path to recovery

Technology

Why Coal Will Continue To Be Integral To India's Overall Energy Mix

There are several impediments to making renewable energy a key component of a sustainable energy future and attaining stipulated renewable energy targets

Technology

Virtual Becoming the New Normal In the Wake Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Workplaces will need to place emphasis on creating seamless digital interfaces, maintain smooth connectivity and ensure open communication channels between workforces

Entrepreneurs

The Last 25 Years – A Blend Of Hard Work And Destiny

This is the story of our journey, our experiences and our beliefs.

More Authors You Might Like