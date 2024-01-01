Malika Datt Sadani

Founder and CEO, The Moms Co.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Women Entrepreneur™

Changes That a Woman Entrepreneur Brings About

A number of women, especially moms, are helping businesses in creating products and services that reflect their experiences or address problems which are unique to women

Growth Strategies

Want to Sell Products to Millenials? Here's What You Need To Do

They are a lot more concerned about ethical practices, conscious consumption and safe products

More Authors You Might Like