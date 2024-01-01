Manasi Gangan
President of Nested Bean INC
Technologist. Engineer. Inventor. One lucky mom and wife.
Manasi founded Nested Bean to help parents put their infant sleep challenges lovingly to rest. Seeking a solution to the sleep deprivation she experienced as a new mom, Manasi was inspired by scientific research that suggests the soothing effects of a parent’s touch can be temporarily simulated with Deep Touch Pressure.
She designed a revolutionary infant sleepwear line lightly weighted to mimic that gentle touch—and help extend the wide array of health benefits associated with it. Encouraged by overwhelming customer response, Manasi is committed to leveraging her company’s platform to promote infant sleep wellness with new parents, everywhere.
She is President at https://www.nestedbean.com/
Latest
The Importance of Sleep For a Better Workplace Culture
"In many a music, it's the pause or rest, that gives the piece its beauty and its shape." – Pico Iyer, author - The Art of Stillness
#10 Mantras that will Help Your Business Grow Well Past the First Million
Learn from your own and others' mistakes and ask for help when needed
