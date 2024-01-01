Executive Director, Steelbird International

Manav Kapur is the Executive Director of Steelbird International, one of the leading Auto Component manufacturing companies in India. He joined the organization in 2005 after securing the prestigious MBA degree from Scott College of Business, Indiana State University (USA). After proving his determination and conviction in the revamping of the business, Manav Kapur was entrusted with the complete charge of the company. Since then, Steelbird International has grown at 22.7 percent CAGR. Being a professional engineer, he could make a perfect SWOT analysis of the company and his immaculate delegation skills brought the best from the organizational resources.

Though last ten years of journey in Steelbird International is full of accomplishments and achievements for Manav, the most significant change is the revival of filters. Steelbird started in 1964 as a Filters company which was entirely missing from the assembly line for quite a long period. Manav turned the course very confidently and today Steelbird is installing a capacity to produce 40, 000 new generation filters per day. A state-of-the-art plant in Pant Nagarequipped with world’s most advanced machines and tools is ready to start operations from January 2018, under the inspirational leadership of Manav Kapur. The young and result-oriented visionary is all ambitious to double the profit of the company in the next five years.