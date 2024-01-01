Manglam Vashisht

Founder, SlideUpLift

The author is a founder of SlideUpLift- a  platform focused on helping entrepreneurs and professionals build outstanding pitches and presentation material. During  her MMM from Northwestern University  and her brand management career she recognized many professionals need help in telling stories and making presentations to their investors, clients, even their bosses. At SlideUpLift she has built high quality material that professionals can take advantage of  to better communicate their ideas and differentiate themselves

Learnings From Successful Startup Pitches: How to Build a Compelling Presentation

The Internet is full of resources on how to make a great presentation, but when it comes time to build one's own startup pitch, most people grossly underestimate what it really takes to do it

