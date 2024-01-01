Manish Chandra
Co-founder of Vaidam Health
Manish Chandra, an IIM Lucknow alumni, is the Co-founder of Vaidam Health , a medical-tourism firm that has brought 1,200 surgeons and specialists on one single online platform from 70 best hospitals across India. It today caters to foreign patients from 60 countries.
