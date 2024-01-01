Manoj Surya

Co-founder, TruePush

Latest

Starting a Business

Starting a SaaS Company from India? 5 Essentials You Should Know

The abundant IT talent, unsolved opportunities, cheaper workforce and a strong digital infrastructure has made India one of the fastest-growing SaaS markets

Entrepreneurs

Here's How You Can Learn to Handle Guilt to Have a Better Life

"My guiding principle is this: Guilt is never to be doubted." ― Franz Kafka

Lifestyle

Step by Step Guide to Reading 52 Books a Year

If you are reading speed is 20 pages/ hour(which is the average), keep 2 hours every day to hit 52 books a year

Entrepreneurs

#6 Things That Will Help You Have a Warrior's Mind

Mind can be tamed it's just a matter of right way of doing it and once tamed it becomes a wish fulfilling boon

Entrepreneurs

How to 10X Your Learning From Others' Experiences

You can choose to learn all by yourself or learn from others experiences.

