Manuraj Shunmugasundaram

Lawyer, DMK Spokesperson & Steering Committee Member - School of Policy and Governance

How Can Companies Ensure Gender Parity in the Workplace

Only such a societal and mindset change would provide women with an equal playing field when it comes to the labour force market

