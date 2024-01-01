Margaret Dsouza

Head HR, Flock

Margaret D'Souza currently is the Head HR, Flock. She comes with close to 13 years of experience in the human resource function.Over the years she has developed a deeper understanding of people management and processes, developed actionable insights and solutions tailored to the organizational contexts.

Her focus areas include Employee Engagement, Talent Management, HR Analytics, Compensation & Benefits and Organizational Development. In the past, she was associated with ZEDO and Essar Group.

 

 

 

