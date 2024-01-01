Mickey Mehta
Leading global holistic health and corporate guru
He has nearly four decades actively associated with propagating the benefits of body-mind-soul alignment with exercise, soul searching, diet and a fitness regimen that can be seamlessly incorporated in the hectic and fast changing present times.
Having worked closely with leading politicians, film stars and industrialists, Mickey has emerged as a credible life coach, helping achievers put their lives in a state of “balance” and harmony. He runs many centres across the length and breadth of the city of Mumbai and will embark on a national franchise exercise soon.
How to Leverage Digital Media to Become a Health & Wellness Influencer
If you are a good writer, focus on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn and if you are an instructor, focus on audiovisual platforms like YouTube, Instagram TV, Facebook and other platforms
#5 Yoga Poses an Entrepreneur Can Do to Combat Stress
Yoga makes one dynamic, powerful, fluid, force, humble, subtle, tolerant and patient
