Mishu Ahluwalia
Founder & Founder, GoHive
Mishu am Founder at GoHive, Delhi NCR's first women friendly coworking space, with an endeavour to create happy and inspiring workspaces for startups and SMEs alike. They are currently operating 3 centres, with more than 300 seats, and targeting to reach 10000 seats by end of 2020.
He am also mentoring & advising 2 startups, 9carats.com (an online jewellery retail company) and rookpik.com (India's first real estate reviewing platform), and looking forward to connect with other startup entrepreneurs wherein my experience and knowledge can add value.
