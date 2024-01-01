Mohita Indrayan

Chief Creative Director and Co-Founder, 612 League

Mohita Indrayan is the Chief Creative Director and Co-Founder of 612 League.

Latest

Lifestyle

Saluting Mom-entrepreneurs, #4 Challenges They Face As A mother And An Entrepreneur

Share your joys and insecurities from work with your children, if you want them to understand why they aren't getting much time from you

Growth Strategies

Challenges of Being a Woman Entrepreneur

The word "entrepreneur" preceded by "woman" is unnerving yet scintillating.

