Financial Educator, Money Mentor and Founder of Finsafe India

Mrin Agarwal is a financial educator & a licensed financial advisor with an experience of more than 20 years in wealth management industry. She founded Finsafe, a financial education organisation focused on equipping Indians with strategies to handle their money based on goals, growth, and safety. The company has already impacted 30,000 people over the last 5 years of its journey. She also co-founded Womantra, a financial awareness program for women & working professionals to empower them to be truly financially independent.

Before dedicating her expertise towards spreading financial literacy in India, she has served in names like Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Birla Sunlife. She has managed a multi-family office for UHNIs and has an extensive experience in investment advisory and banking services. She has won the CNBC Grand Jury Prize for work done towards financial education & inclusion in the UTI CNBC Financial Advisor Awards 2015 & 2017. Mrin has been interviewed by Zee Business, CNBC, ET Now, Radio One & Hubbis. She regularly contributes articles to print (including monthly columns in Mint & DNA) and online media. She has been a judge on the Zee Business show "Hunt for India's smart investor 2015” and “Sensex ka sultan”. Mrin has also been the treasurer at FICCI-FLO, Bangalore chapter and is a Sheroes Mentor.