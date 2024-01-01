Minal Anand
Founder & CEO, GuruQ
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Online Tutorials and Courses Revolutionising the Way We Teach
Online tutoring is also helping ensure that all active learning is task driven, Children are not forced to simply jot down notes of a blackboard
#5 Reasons Why Digitisation Is A Must For Education Sector
digitalisation offers fluidity to the Indian education sector by being a supplementary form of the system as it is available to students as per their need.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach