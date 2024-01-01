Minal Anand

Founder & CEO, GuruQ

Minal Anand, Founder, and CEO, GuruQ, an enterprising Finance major from Boston University believes that platforms like GuruQ help bring in a steadfastness in the whole tutor search

Latest

Technology

Online Tutorials and Courses Revolutionising the Way We Teach

Online tutoring is also helping ensure that all active learning is task driven, Children are not forced to simply jot down notes of a blackboard

Technology

#5 Reasons Why Digitisation Is A Must For Education Sector

digitalisation offers fluidity to the Indian education sector by being a supplementary form of the system as it is available to students as per their need.

