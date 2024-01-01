Mudita Srivastava

Manager Public Relations & Content, Indian School of Business

Mudita Srivastava is a communication professional with close to 9 years of work experience in the field of public relations & content .She has handled a vivid bouquet of clients from hospitality, travel and tourism, publishing house,third sector to education on both agency and corporate level. A blogger at heart she loves to write on many subject or any subject that touches her heart. Live , Love , Laugh, Respect  and go with the flow is her philosophy of life.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

#5 Tips For Aspiring PR Professionals

Yes there is no denial that events are an important part of PR but mind it they are just a part of it

More Authors You Might Like