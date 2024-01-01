Mujahid Rupani
Co-founder & C.E.O - Cobx Gaming
CobX is one of the biggest organizers of Esports tournament in India. The company has a total 10 million USD investment plan over 3 years span of time. Most eSports companies in India have focused only on making their leagues which are based on invited players and are closed in nature. Cobx tournament is an open format inviting all Indian nationals E-sports players. Besides this they are also focused on bringing Prime International tournaments to India.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
India is Embracing E-Sports & so Should Brands
The sheer magnitude of viewership of E-Sports is astoundingly three times of the NBA and double of the IPL viewership numbers
How You Can Make a Career in Gaming?
The pinnacle of entertainment is here! With nearly a third of the 7.6 billion world population being avid gamers and even more into gaming, the gaming industry has been redefining entertainment for quite some time
This is the Future of Gaming Industry in India
We have finally come to a point where families have started being supportive of Video Gaming as a career choice.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-