Mujahid Rupani

Co-founder & C.E.O - Cobx Gaming

CobX is one of the biggest organizers of  Esports tournament in India. The company has a total 10 million USD investment plan over 3 years span of time. Most eSports companies in India have focused only on making their leagues which are based on invited players and are closed in nature. Cobx tournament is an open format inviting  all Indian nationals E-sports players. Besides this they are also focused on bringing Prime International tournaments to India.

Latest

Growth Strategies

India is Embracing E-Sports & so Should Brands

The sheer magnitude of viewership of E-Sports is astoundingly three times of the NBA and double of the IPL viewership numbers

Entrepreneurs

How You Can Make a Career in Gaming?

The pinnacle of entertainment is here! With nearly a third of the 7.6 billion world population being avid gamers and even more into gaming, the gaming industry has been redefining entertainment for quite some time

Growth Strategies

This is the Future of Gaming Industry in India

We have finally come to a point where families have started being supportive of Video Gaming as a career choice.

