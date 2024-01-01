Mukesh Kumar Singh

Chief Technology Officer, Lendingkart


An entrepreneur and a veteran techie at heart, Mukesh Kumar Singh is the Chief Technology Officer at Lendingkart responsible for driving the company's technology strategy and execution. With 18+ years of experience, Mukesh is well-versed in leading technology, innovation, and execution for both startups and global technology giants. 

Mukesh specializes in niche research & development, innovating new technologies such as neural networks, AI, data science along with focusing on lead generation, customer profiling and developing multimodal channels of distribution. With four US patents and 2 published IEEE papers in the fields of scalability, security, and cryptography, Mukesh is an exemplary technical lead possessing a strong foothold in the industry.
 

