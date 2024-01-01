Mukti Masih

Co-founder of AVM Pictures

Mukti Masih began her career with The Times of India 12 years ago and two years later quit journalism to become a freelance writer. She co-founded AVM Pictures along with her brother Abhishek Masih. She is a passionate story teller and extensive traveller. 

Latest

Growth Strategies

#5 Ways Startups Can Tell Their Brand Story and Become Superstars

It's just the vision you create will bring people close to your brand making it a hit

