Mukti Masih
Co-founder of AVM Pictures
Mukti Masih began her career with The Times of India 12 years ago and two years later quit journalism to become a freelance writer. She co-founded AVM Pictures along with her brother Abhishek Masih. She is a passionate story teller and extensive traveller.
#5 Ways Startups Can Tell Their Brand Story and Become Superstars
It's just the vision you create will bring people close to your brand making it a hit
