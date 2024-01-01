Nageswara K. Rao
Vice-president, India Technology Center, Unisys
Nageswara Rao aka KNR is the vice president, India Technology Center, Unisys. He leads the research, development and support of products and solutions in the India Technology Center.
He is a technology leader with more than 28 years of experience in the IT industry and has worked with various large IT Product and Services companies, heading R&D centers in India including Oracle, Sun Microsystems, Unisys (USA), Tata Unisys and Indian Telephone Industries.
#6 Reasons for Entrepreneurs to Invest in Security
Businesses carry classified information and a breach in a database could allow unauthorized people to access this data
