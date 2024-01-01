Narendra Goidani

Founder, Life School

Life School was founded in the year 2010 by Mr. Narendra Goidani (Naren) with a vision to inspire people and make this world a better place to live in. Life School is about sharing experiences, learning, and co-creating methods to inspire a fulfilling life. Life school aspires to create an environment of inspiration and has developed different models and initiatives to help people live, love and learn. The organization conducts programs across all age groups and across various cities and towns in India.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Starting a Business

#6 Ways Parenting Startups Can Make Their Way To Mainstream Success

Considering the intense penetration of the digital media, parents often prefer the digital route to seek solutions to various parenting problems.

Starting a Business

#10 Must Have Behavioural Traits For Every Entrepreneur

However basic it may sound, discipline is the most important trait any entrepreneur must incorporate in his/her daily life

More Authors You Might Like