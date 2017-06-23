Natasha Lorraine Menezes

Co-Founder I Content Marketer I Content Strategist I The Words Edge

Natasha Lorraine Menezes has over 7 years of experience in Content Marketing with organisations such as WGSN, Myntra and Reliance Retail Ltd. before starting out "The Words Edge", a Content Marketing company. She is a guest Writer for Deccan Herald & YourStory, published Author of "7 Messages from the Yogi for Success" and Speaker at Startup events in Bangalore.

Latest

Technology

Why You Need To Invest In Qualitative Research Right Now

Looking for resolutions for the issues of day-to-day life is all about Ethnographic research

Marketing

This One Ingredient is What you Need for Success in the Digital World

The heartwarming yet rare marketing campaigns that we still remember after years, is primary driven by the AGAPE component

Technology

The New Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Voice Search

This 'voice-activated technology' has made things easier for lay users, but has thrown up new challenges for marketers

Entrepreneurs

Decoding Theories that Make an Entrepreneur

An Entrepreneur is one who jumps off a cliff and creates a plane on his way down

Starting a Business

How Setting up a Start-up is Like Giving Birth to a Baby

To prepare for the welcoming of your own creation, crafting a business plan draws parallel with the checklists parents prepare to welcome their newborn

Marketing

Filter Copy: The King in Marketing Kingdom

Giving yourself a digital pat every time you share a piece of content serves little purpose, unless you're in love with your own voice

