Natasha Lorraine Menezes
Co-Founder I Content Marketer I Content Strategist I The Words Edge
Natasha Lorraine Menezes has over 7 years of experience in Content Marketing with organisations such as WGSN, Myntra and Reliance Retail Ltd. before starting out "The Words Edge", a Content Marketing company. She is a guest Writer for Deccan Herald & YourStory, published Author of "7 Messages from the Yogi for Success" and Speaker at Startup events in Bangalore.
Latest
Why You Need To Invest In Qualitative Research Right Now
Looking for resolutions for the issues of day-to-day life is all about Ethnographic research
This One Ingredient is What you Need for Success in the Digital World
The heartwarming yet rare marketing campaigns that we still remember after years, is primary driven by the AGAPE component
The New Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Voice Search
This 'voice-activated technology' has made things easier for lay users, but has thrown up new challenges for marketers
Decoding Theories that Make an Entrepreneur
An Entrepreneur is one who jumps off a cliff and creates a plane on his way down
How Setting up a Start-up is Like Giving Birth to a Baby
To prepare for the welcoming of your own creation, crafting a business plan draws parallel with the checklists parents prepare to welcome their newborn
Filter Copy: The King in Marketing Kingdom
Giving yourself a digital pat every time you share a piece of content serves little purpose, unless you're in love with your own voice
