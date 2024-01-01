Navneet Malhotra
Co-founder and Chief of Alliances, Renomania
Navneet is the Co-Founder and the Head of Alliances at Renomania, India's leading home design discovery platform.
Navneet holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from ‘School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi and an M.Tech. Degree in ‘Construction Engineering and Management’ from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. He is a visiting faculty at the School of Planning and Architecture and is also a leading voice on architecture and design with regular contributions to newspapers and magazines.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Technology Aids Architects To Expand Their Professional Footprint
With the help of these platforms they have the ability to reach out to prospective clients across the globe and provide world-class services through the net in a specific field.