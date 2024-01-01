Neeraj Dubey
Partner, Singh & Associates
Latest
How the Recent Suspension Of IBC Impact M&A Deals
The current critical situation would increase the out-of-court M&A deals for distressed assets
Usage Of Drone Technology In India: Changing Phases
It is crucial for any entity or entrepreneur involved in the ecosystem of UAV to understand the regulations, the operational impediments and the permissible usages to be able to design this new-age technology
