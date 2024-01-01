Neetish Sarda

Founder, Smartworks India

Neetish Sarda is the Founder of Smartworks and envisions to transform it into India’s foremost provider of futuristic bespoke office spaces. Neetish comes with a strong business acumen, with experience that spans businesses ranging from jute mills and business operations to real estate and construction.

His company also has considerable investments in several ITES firms. The group is also into providing technology and software-based services. Neetish has an undergraduate degree in business from the Krannert School of Management, Purdue and Singapore Institute of Management (UniSIM, Singapore).

 

