Neetish Sarda
Founder, Smartworks India
Neetish Sarda is the Founder of Smartworks and envisions to transform it into India’s foremost provider of futuristic bespoke office spaces. Neetish comes with a strong business acumen, with experience that spans businesses ranging from jute mills and business operations to real estate and construction.
His company also has considerable investments in several ITES firms. The group is also into providing technology and software-based services. Neetish has an undergraduate degree in business from the Krannert School of Management, Purdue and Singapore Institute of Management (UniSIM, Singapore).
Latest
The Future Of Workspace: Journey Into the New Year
The new normal is what will shape workspaces in 2022 and a number of factors will influence decision-making
'New Normal' for Co-working Spaces in 2021
With some re-imaginations and re-alignments, co-working will likely see through the Pandemic; the workspace industry will find co-working as a viable option with these changes
Co-working Spaces Will Evolve in 2020
Co-working spaces are continually evolving to deploy the latest solutions to revolutionize the overall experience of customers
5 Tips on Choosing New-Age Offices
Look for a co-working space that improves employee engagement through its design and works culture
Co-working Offers an Upgrade for Both Work and Life
Here's How The Co-working has Revolutionised the Concept of an Office
#5 Reasons you Need to Make Office Atmosphere Exciting
Corporates now need offices that are bespoke, flexible, technology-enriched, and collaborative
