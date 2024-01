Niharika Gandhavadi

Founder and Chief Branding Officer, Thought Folks Media

Having completed her engineering from Vasavi college of Engineering, Hyderabad, Niharika went on to do her MBA from State University of New York. Once back in India, she started working for Baahubali at Arka Mediaworks. Currently, she is the Founder and Chief Branding Officer of Thought Folks Media.